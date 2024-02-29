Derek Ryan confirms more local shows in Fermanagh

DUE to huge success and demand, Fermanagh resident Derek Ryan has added an extra show on his brand new Irish concert tour in the Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen on 11th April.

Derek is on a run of sell-out shows, announcing an additional date to his highly anticipated concert tour set to take place in the Killyhevlin after the first scheduled show sold out in record time, with support for both shows from Louise Morrissey and Gavin Gribben.

Fans can look forward to hearing all their favourite Derek Ryan hits, along with some exciting surprises on the night.

Derek’s two Enniskillen shows will be some of the last on his 23 date nationwide tour which kicked off in January and ends in a sold out show in the Ulster Hall, Belfast.

Derek said “It’s always great to perform in Enniskillen. We loved the Killyhevlin shows last year, we had to come back again this year! I’m delighted the first show has sold out already on the 12th April and for anyone who missed out, we’ve added another date on the 11th April. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone there!”

Tickets for Derek Ryan in the Killyhevlin Hotel on 11th April are available from Killyhevlin Hotel reception 028 6632 3481 and at derekryanmusic.com.