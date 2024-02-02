Country stars to unite for charity dance

MAIN MAN… The popular Vincy Walmsley has been confirmed to perform on the event.

A number of Fermanagh’s leading Country music stars are set to unite for a special cause at Mahon’s Hotel in Irvinestown next month.

On Thursday, February 22, the Fermanagh establishment is set to host a major fundraising event, with all proceeds raised going towards the Fermanagh Down Syndrome Group.

Derrygonnelly singer Rachel McConnell has been confirmed as one of the headline acts on the night.

A former contestant on TG4 talent show ‘Glór Tíre’, McConnell launched her album ‘Right In The Middle’ and she held a number of different album releases in some of the biggest venues in Ireland.

The album was named as ‘Album of the Month’ by Phoenix Country Radio, one of Europe’s leading music broadcast stations for Country music in Ireland and in the United States of America.

Patrick Treacy from Donagh will also take to the stage at Mahon’s Hotel and he’s guaranteed to attract a large crowd from his ever-increasing fans from Fermanagh and further afield.

In November, the local singer took a major step in his music career by releasing his original single, titled ‘The Legend Joe Mahon’ – in dedication to the life and career of the popular Irvinestown hotelier.

A renowned dancer and jiver, the former St Kevin’s Lisnaskea pupil is a banjo player with Pettigo singer, Paul Kelly, and he regularly performs in some of the biggest venues across the island.

