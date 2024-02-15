COLUMN: 300% increase in use of yoga and meditation

A STUDY published on January 31st, 2024 which featured in the New York Times, and was conducted by the National Institute of Health’s National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), revealed that the use of yoga and meditation for health conditions experienced significant growth from 2002 to 2022.

Researchers gathered data points over a 20-year period and the analysis also investigated other popular complementary therapies such as massage, acupuncture, and naturopathy, but numbers of yoga and meditation practitioners increased the most, by an amazing 300%!

The population in the USA is about 330 million and the study found that approximately a 1/3 of the population uses complementary health.

Meditation increased from 7.5% to 17.3%, which equates to over 7 million in 2002 and over 19 million in 2002. These are amazing numbers!

According to the Centers for Disease Control, about 60% of US adults aged 18 and over reported taking at least one prescription medication in 2021, with 36% reporting taking three or more. These figures represent the significant burden on the health care system in the US, costing $63 billion in 2021.

To avoid reliance on prescription medication more and more people are trying to manage their own health better.

