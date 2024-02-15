+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineCOLUMN: 300% increase in use of yoga and meditation

COLUMN: 300% increase in use of yoga and meditation

Posted: 2:06 pm February 15, 2024

A STUDY published on January 31st, 2024 which featured in the New York Times, and was conducted by the National Institute of Health’s National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), revealed that the use of yoga and meditation for health conditions experienced significant growth from 2002 to 2022.

Researchers gathered data points over a 20-year period and the analysis also investigated other popular complementary therapies such as massage, acupuncture, and naturopathy, but numbers of yoga and meditation practitioners increased the most, by an amazing 300%!

The population in the USA is about 330 million and the study found that approximately a 1/3 of the population uses complementary health.

Meditation increased from 7.5% to 17.3%, which equates to over 7 million in 2002 and over 19 million in 2002. These are amazing numbers!

According to the Centers for Disease Control, about 60% of US adults aged 18 and over reported taking at least one prescription medication in 2021, with 36% reporting taking three or more. These figures represent the significant burden on the health care system in the US, costing $63 billion in 2021.

To avoid reliance on prescription medication more and more people are trying to manage their own health better.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Fermanagh author goes to Hollywood Lisnaskea man says help is needed for mental health Podcast host stops off at St Kevin’s College
Posted: 2:06 pm February 15, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA