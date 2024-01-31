+44 (0)28 6632 2066
TOP TRACK… Maria Cameron has wowed her fans with a recently released mash-up.

WATCH: Boho singer Maria wows with mash-up of top hits

Posted: 9:30 am January 31, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

BOHO singer Maria Cameron’s quickly becoming one of Fermanagh’s leading singers and she’s showcased her vocal talents with a mash-up of a number of hit songs on social media.

The Fermanagh singer recently posted a video on Facebook where she’s recorded a version of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s song ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’, mixed in with Amy Winehouse hit ‘Valerie’.

Released 22 years ago by English singer-songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor, ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ has came back into limelight after the song was featured in recently released movie ‘Saltburn’.

Maria’s recording of the song went down a treat on Facebook, generating over 9,100 views, at the time of going to press.

The talented singer – who released her debut single ‘Flowers in Your Hair’ earlier this year – has established herself as one of the leading singers in Fermanagh and across the North.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

