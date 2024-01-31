WATCH: Boho singer Maria wows with mash-up of top hits

BOHO singer Maria Cameron’s quickly becoming one of Fermanagh’s leading singers and she’s showcased her vocal talents with a mash-up of a number of hit songs on social media.

The Fermanagh singer recently posted a video on Facebook where she’s recorded a version of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s song ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’, mixed in with Amy Winehouse hit ‘Valerie’.

Released 22 years ago by English singer-songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor, ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ has came back into limelight after the song was featured in recently released movie ‘Saltburn’.

Maria’s recording of the song went down a treat on Facebook, generating over 9,100 views, at the time of going to press.

The talented singer – who released her debut single ‘Flowers in Your Hair’ earlier this year – has established herself as one of the leading singers in Fermanagh and across the North.

