Take Life One Lamp Post at a Time!

MANY moons ago I started to jog to help with stress. I started out walking and then over time wondered what it would be like to run. So, I started with just one lamppost.

I’d walk several miles and then would jog to a lamppost. The next time I was out I would jog to a second lamppost. Lo and behold within several months I was jogging a mile and then two miles and ultimately completed a couple of half marathons.

The moral of the story is that this took time. Every new year we suffer from a burst of energy and enthusiasm and as this wanes we lose motivation and we revert back to our old ways. However, habits take time to change and won’t be changed within a month, no matter how well-intentioned we are. It takes years to develop new (and usually bad) habits so it will take time to break them.