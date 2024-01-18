Magee confirms New York gig

THE AMERICAN DREAM… Fermanagh musician Sean Magee has confirmed he’ll be celebrating St Patrick’s Day in New York.

Fermanagh singer and musician Sean Magee is set to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in style later this year with what’s expected to be a sold-out show at one of the biggest venues in New York.

Magee, a talented singer and performer who can play a number of instruments, has confirmed that he’s going to be heading to America in March for two successive shows.

On Saturday, March 16, the former Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann champion will kick-off his tour of New York with a gig at Haswell Greens, on West 52nd Street.

The following day, on Sunday, March 17, Magee will celebrate St Patrick’s Day with a big show at The Wild Goose in Roosevelt Avenue Queens.

The Fermanagh talent, who released his debut single ‘Tippin’ Up To Nancy’ in 2023, is set to perform a number of local gigs and concerts over the next number of weeks.

On Tuesday, January 30, Magee’s going to be headlining a sold-out show at The Points in Belfast.

He’s looking forward to returning to Belfast and performing in front of a number of Fermanagh students.

“I will be returning for another party night here for the Belfast Re-Freshers Students,” confirmed Magee.

