Local acts set for Kinawley concert

LOCAL ACT... Derrygonnelly singer Rachel McConnell is set to headline the 'Valentines Country Night' show at the Kinawley Community Centre.

SOME of the leading Country music stars from Fermanagh and across the North are set to link up for a special show at the Kinawley Community Centre next month.

On Friday, February 16, the popular venue will host a ‘Valentines Country Night’, with popular Country music singer and critic Sean Wallace confirmed as the MC for the upcoming concert.

There’s going to be plenty of local flavour at the gig, with Derrygonnelly’s Rachel McConnell and Donagh man Patrick Treacy, headlining the night of music and entertainment at the Kinawley Community Centre.

Since appearing on TG4 talent show ‘Glór Tíre’, Rachel McConnell has risen through the ranks and she’s picked up a number of different awards and accolades over the past number of years.

In July, McConnell launched her album ‘Right In The Middle’ and she held a number of different album releases in some of the biggest venues in Fermanagh, Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan.

The album was named as ‘Album of the Month’ by Phoenix Country Radio, one of Europe’s leading music broadcast stations for Country music in Ireland and in the United States of America.

