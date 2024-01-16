GALLERY: On the catwalk for Mount Lourdes Show

THERE was plenty of glitz and glamour on show as the pupils at Mount Lourdes Grammar School in Enniskillen showcased their formal dresses and outfits at a special school assembly.

Our photographer, Andrew Paton, was on hand to capture the action as it happened. Make sure and check out our online gallery below!

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition