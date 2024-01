A LARGE crowd turned out to Galloon Island on Upper Lough Erne on New Year’s Day for a charity swim.

Our photographer Martin Brady was on hand to capture the action as it happened. Check out our gallery of pictures below!

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition