Excitement building for Lisnaskea panto

SOME of the most well-known faces in Lisnaskea are set to put their acting talents to the test this weekend as they bring pantomime ‘Little Green Riding Hood’ to life on stage at the parish hall.

For two nights, on Friday 5 January 2024 and Sunday 7 January 2024, members of the Lisnaskea Emmett’s GFC club are set to unite for the play, with all proceeds raised going towards the GAA club.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition