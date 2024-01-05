+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineExcitement building for Lisnaskea panto
SINGING STAR… Country music star Samantha Breslin is to feature in the play.

Excitement building for Lisnaskea panto

Posted: 12:39 pm January 5, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

SOME of the most well-known faces in Lisnaskea are set to put their acting talents to the test this weekend as they bring pantomime ‘Little Green Riding Hood’ to life on stage at the parish hall.

For two nights, on Friday 5 January 2024 and Sunday 7 January 2024, members of the Lisnaskea Emmett’s GFC club are set to unite for the play, with all proceeds raised going towards the GAA club.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

GALLERY: Pupils dress to impress at St Aidan’s Formal Carter’s fans throw underwear on stage Fr Gary Donegan has surgery for blindness
Posted: 12:39 pm January 5, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA