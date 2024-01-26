+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineDubai’s calling for Tumbling Paddies
DUBAI CALLING… The Tumbling Paddies are set to head to Dubai this weekend
EUROPEAN STAGE... The Tumbling Paddies recently performed to 10,000 German fans.

Dubai’s calling for Tumbling Paddies

Posted: 10:10 am January 26, 2024
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

THE Tumbling Paddies are jetting off to Dubai where they are set for a jam packed weekend.

The Fermanagh band enjoyed a lot of success in 2023, finishing off with five sold out Christmas shows which the bands drummer John McCann described as ‘massive crowds and the atmosphere was high’.

The band has a year full of travel planned starting with next weekend when they jet off to Dubai.

“We are doing a lot of overseas travelling this year, we are heading to Dubai next weekend for two gigs over there for McCaffertys Bar one in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi.”

The 22-year-old is especially excited to take part in these overseas shows as he missed out last year when he was completing his degree in business studies. “I didn’t get to go last year because of exams, so I’m absolutely excited this year.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

 

Related posts:

Local acts set for Kinawley concert Carter’s fans throw underwear on stage GALLERY: Indian community celebrates Christmas in style
Posted: 10:10 am January 26, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA