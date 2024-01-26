Dubai’s calling for Tumbling Paddies

THE Tumbling Paddies are jetting off to Dubai where they are set for a jam packed weekend.

The Fermanagh band enjoyed a lot of success in 2023, finishing off with five sold out Christmas shows which the bands drummer John McCann described as ‘massive crowds and the atmosphere was high’.

The band has a year full of travel planned starting with next weekend when they jet off to Dubai.

“We are doing a lot of overseas travelling this year, we are heading to Dubai next weekend for two gigs over there for McCaffertys Bar one in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi.”

The 22-year-old is especially excited to take part in these overseas shows as he missed out last year when he was completing his degree in business studies. “I didn’t get to go last year because of exams, so I’m absolutely excited this year.”

