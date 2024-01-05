+44 (0)28 6632 2066
SHARING THE LOVE… Fermanagh Country music star Nathan Carter has revealed that some of his fans throw their underwear on stage at his gigs.

Carter’s fans throw underwear on stage

Posted: 12:37 pm January 5, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
FERMANAGH’S Country music star Nathan Carter has said that he ‘gets a laugh’ as he revealed that a number of his female fans regularly throw their underwear on stage at his gigs.

Since he relocated to Fermanagh in 2008, the Liverpudlian has become a big hit with Country music fans, headling concerts and shows in some of the biggest venues across the island.

The 33-year-old Carter, who lives in Bellanaleck, revealed that his loyal fan-base regularly throw their underwear on stage as a show of affection towards the award-winning singer.

