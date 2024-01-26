+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineCarter and Farry part ways after 14 years
END OF AN ERA… Country music star Nathan Carter (left) and his manager John Farry (right) have parted ways after 14 years.

Carter and Farry part ways after 14 years

Posted: 10:17 am January 26, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

AFTER touring Ireland and performing in some of the biggest venues across Europe together for 14 years, Country music star Nathan Carter and his manager John Farry have ‘parted company’.

On Sunday, Mr Farry took to Facebook and he released a heartfelt statement confirming the news.

“I guess for myself and Nathan Carter, it’s the end of an era. For after a period of 14 years, Nathan and I have parted company,” said the Garrison man.

“It is with an equal mix of great satisfaction, pride and sadness that I leave the Nathan Carter management post after all this time.”

Speaking to the Herald, Mr Farry confirmed that the split is ‘totally amicable’, adding that the duo are ‘parting of the ways as best friends’.

Country music singer Carter made his debut performance at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on January 2010 and he’s gone on to win a host of awards, as well as performing across Ireland and Europe.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

0

Related posts:

Carter’s fans throw underwear on stage Local acts set for Kinawley concert DUBAI CALLING… The Tumbling Paddies are set to head to Dubai this weekendDubai’s calling for Tumbling Paddies
Posted: 10:17 am January 26, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA