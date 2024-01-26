Carter and Farry part ways after 14 years

END OF AN ERA… Country music star Nathan Carter (left) and his manager John Farry (right) have parted ways after 14 years.

AFTER touring Ireland and performing in some of the biggest venues across Europe together for 14 years, Country music star Nathan Carter and his manager John Farry have ‘parted company’.

On Sunday, Mr Farry took to Facebook and he released a heartfelt statement confirming the news.

“I guess for myself and Nathan Carter, it’s the end of an era. For after a period of 14 years, Nathan and I have parted company,” said the Garrison man.

“It is with an equal mix of great satisfaction, pride and sadness that I leave the Nathan Carter management post after all this time.”

Speaking to the Herald, Mr Farry confirmed that the split is ‘totally amicable’, adding that the duo are ‘parting of the ways as best friends’.

Country music singer Carter made his debut performance at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on January 2010 and he’s gone on to win a host of awards, as well as performing across Ireland and Europe.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

0