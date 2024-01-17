GALLERY: Indian community celebrates Christmas in style

IT was festive celebrations with a difference in Enniskillen recently when Fermanagh’s Indian community enjoyed a night of song, dance and food.

The Fermanagh Indian Association has 330 members and many of them attended the big occasion at St Michael’s Scout Centre.

Our photographer, Andrew Paton, captured some of the action from the special night of celebration. Check out our photo gallery below.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition