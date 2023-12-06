+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineRyan releases festive cracker
FESTIVE SONG… Just in time for Christmas, Derek Ryan has released a new single.

Ryan releases festive cracker

Posted: 11:00 am December 6, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

COUNTRY music star Derek Ryan has released a brand new single which is guaranteed to get you in the Christmas spirit ahead of the festive season.

On Wednesday, the Carlow singer launched his original song, titled ‘Two Step ‘Round The Christmas Tree’, much to the delight of his large fan base.

Ryan, who lives in Enniskillen, recently teased his fans that he’s been working on producing new music, ahead of dropping his new and popular original single.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Excitement builds for major music festival Douglas and Doreen celebrate 50 years Belcoo singer Sinéad needs your votes!
Posted: 11:00 am December 6, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA