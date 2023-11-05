Preparing your garden for bigger and better blooms

GARDENING TIPS... Veronica 'Anniversary Rose' back when the bees used to be buzzing around.

AUTUMN is by far the most important season for preparation, as correctly preparing this time of year will allow your garden to bloom much bigger and brighter next summer.

There are many different jobs to be done during the run up to Christmas, so today we are going to take a quick glance at some of the jobs you may have to carry out this November.

Is there rhubarb growing at your house and are you aware of what you need to do during the Autumn and Winter months with it?

If you have rhubarb planted in ridges now is the perfect time to dig them up to leave out over the winter. Rhubarb needs a couple of months with temperatures, close to freezing point, to ensure they grow well next year, as the plant can break dormancy and produce new stocks, however, frost can damage any new growth or pot grown plants so I would advise to move any pot grown plants to a less exposed area.

