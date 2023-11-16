+44 (0)28 6632 2066
O'Neills taking Puma goods off their shelves
As with all of it’s stores in Ireland, O'Neill's in Enniskillen will no longer stock goods from sportswear manufacturer, Puma.

O’Neills taking Puma goods off their shelves

Posted: 4:00 pm November 16, 2023
By Matthew Leslie
m.leslie@fermanaghherald.com

THE decision by O’Neills Sports Superstore to no longer stock goods made by retail giant Puma has been welcomed.

Last week, O’Neills – who sell GAA and other sporting kit – said that no Puma goods would be on sale at its Derry store as a protest against Puma’s links with the Israel due to that nation’s bombing of the Gaza region of Palestine.

While the Enniskillen Store would not comment, The Herald contacted O’Neills’ head office in Strabane where we were told that all stores in the North – including the one in Enniskillen – will not stock Puma.

