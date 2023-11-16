Double delight for dancing star Aoife

SHE may only be nine years old, but Monea’s Aoife Higgins is quickly becoming a leading light in the Irish dancing scene. Aoife, a member with the Domican Academy of Irish Dancing, enjoyed a fairytale weekend recently, claiming first place at the Dungannon Féis and the East of Ireland Championship.

At the weekend, the talented Aoife placed fourth in the Ulster Championship.

