 Fermanagh model Aimee Boyle was one of the front runners at Down Royal in the fashion stakes at the weekend.

Aimee’s stepping out in style!

Posted: 2:31 pm November 17, 2023

 Fermanagh model Aimee Boyle was one of the front runners at Down Royal in the fashion stakes at the weekend.

The Newtownbutler social media influencer placed in the top 10 in the ‘best dressed’ competition on Ladies Day which took place on day two of the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal.

She wowed the judging panel with her outfit which featured a co-ordinating headpiece and clutch from CC Millinery in Irvinestown, to make it a double celebration for Fermanagh folk.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

