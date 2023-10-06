+44 (0)28 6632 2066
GARDENING: Hedging your bets for the season ahead

Posted: 2:18 pm October 6, 2023

By Rebecca Gilroy

Once October comes around people start to think about hedging, as now is the perfect time to plant a hedge.

Hedging is one of my absolute favourite topics and also such a large one to discuss therefore, I was unable to summarise it all up in one week, so there will be a part two for hedging on the 18th October. First, we’re going to look at the different types of hedging there is for you to choose from. Bareroot and potted is how we will separate the hedging into their categories.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

