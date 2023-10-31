Gabriel keeps traditional flame alive with new album

ALBUM LAUNCH... Traditional Irish music singer Gabriel McArdle is set to release a new album ‘The Fermanagh Blackbird’ at the Atrium Bar in Blake’s of the Hollow in Enniskillen on Friday night.

FERMANAGH’S much-loved and renowned traditional Irish music singer Gabriel McArdle is set to release a new album on Friday night.

At the Atrium Bar in Blake’s of the Hollow in Enniskillen, the Kinawley balladeer will launch his first solo recorded album, ‘The Fermanagh Blackbird’.

Aged 74 years old, McArdle’s collection will feature some of Ireland’s most classic traditional songs, including ‘Devenish in Dreams’, ‘Far from Erne’s Shore’ and ‘The Waves of the Silvery Tide’.

Music has been to the fore of McArdle’s life for many years. A regular performer on TG4 music programmes, the Kinawley man has travelled across Ireland, performing alongside some of the top traditional acts.

