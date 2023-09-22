+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineYoga, meditation, breathing practices during pregnancy

Yoga, meditation, breathing practices during pregnancy

Posted: 2:43 pm September 22, 2023

IF you are thinking about getting pregnant, then its time you also thought about yoga. You should also work with an experienced yoga professional who has many years’ experience working with people with different conditions including pregnancy.

WEBMD has a brilliant article on the benefits of yoga for pregnancy and practicing prenatal yoga can benefit both mother and child. Prenatal yoga focuses on breathing techniques and gentle stretching. These classes are designed to make you more flexible and prepare you for labor.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Meditations and heart health Ryan releases popular new single Lisa to present the Irish Post Awards in London
Posted: 2:43 pm September 22, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA