McHugh releases new single

THIS morning (Friday), Lisa McHugh treated her fans to a special surprise by dropping a new single ‘Think About Me’.

The 35-year-old from Glasgow, who now lives in Enniskillen, has established herself as one of the leading acts in the Country music scene and she recently revealed she’s writing a new album.

“The new album (Watch Me) is about female empowerment,” McHugh told the Irish News.

“I’ve been writing my own songs now for quite a few years now and can’t wait to get it out for the world to hear.

“I’m hoping it will show a different side to me that people haven’t necessarily seen or heard before. It’s really exciting.”

This will be McHugh’s sixth album release and it’s set to include her recently launched singles including ‘I Quit’ and ‘Now I See’.

The award-winning artist is set to link up with fellow Fermanagh talent Derek Ryan next month when they perform at the Country Land Music Festival at Balmoral Park.

She’s looking forward to taking the next step in her career and backing up her recent performance at the Electric Picnic.

