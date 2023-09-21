+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Interest in learning Irish language is 'increasing'
Ciaran Mag Uidhir, Roslea Shamrocks GAA

Interest in learning Irish language is ‘increasing’

Posted: 2:43 pm September 21, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
By Mark McGoldrick

ONE of Fermanagh’s leading Gaeilgeoirs feels that more needs to be done throughout the county so that the ‘new generation of people’ will embrace and want to learn the Irish language.

Growing up in Roslea, Ciarán Mag Uidhir’s love of Irish language stemmed from listening to the likes of TG4 commentators Brian Tyres and Mac Dara MacDonnacha commentate on GAA games.

“I relished any opportunity to learn Irish as an academic subject, but maybe more so as something that I identified with my culture through the GAA,” recalled Ciarán, who is a fluent Irish language speaker.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Posted: 2:43 pm September 21, 2023
