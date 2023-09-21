Interest in learning Irish language is ‘increasing’

ONE of Fermanagh’s leading Gaeilgeoirs feels that more needs to be done throughout the county so that the ‘new generation of people’ will embrace and want to learn the Irish language.

Growing up in Roslea, Ciarán Mag Uidhir’s love of Irish language stemmed from listening to the likes of TG4 commentators Brian Tyres and Mac Dara MacDonnacha commentate on GAA games.

“I relished any opportunity to learn Irish as an academic subject, but maybe more so as something that I identified with my culture through the GAA,” recalled Ciarán, who is a fluent Irish language speaker.

