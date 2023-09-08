+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Garrity set for fundraising gig
John Garrity.

Garrity set for fundraising gig

Posted: 2:30 pm September 8, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

ENNISKILLEN singer John Garrity is set to take centre stage in Mulligan’s Bar in Newtownbutler on Saturday as part of a fundraiser for the Community Development Association.

Headed up by chairman Paul McLoughlin, the Newtownbutler Community Development Association is aiming to make the local play part in the town more inclusive for children living with disabilities.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Posted: 2:30 pm September 8, 2023
