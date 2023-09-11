Voting for the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award sponsored by Pilgrim’s Food Masters is now open. Voting will close at 10am on Monday 18th September 2023. Find out more about this year’s finalists and cast your vote below!

Rebecca McCrabbe



Having graduated with a degree in marketing in 2021, Rebecca McCrabbe showed her entrepreneurial spirit by rising to the challenges of Covid, working on PR for Translink and social media marketing for Sloane’s during lockdown.

The 25-year-old has since moved into the family business, Crabtree Cottage Online, where she has been adding new collections and growing its digital operations and online sales.

With a passion for marketing, Rebecca has grand plans for Crabtree, including hosting more events and developing their own product range, helping ensure a bright future for this well-established business.

David McAviney



David McAviney is something of a ‘serial entrepreneur’.

An eBay and Amazon aficionado, he has been liaising with Chinese factories since he was 19-years-old, and in 2019 he established Vold Base, providing phone charging lockers for public facilities.

Earlier this year, he set up a new business, Erne Deals, selling a range of home wear products and, most recently, in August he bought Express Laser, a cleaning business he plans to rebrand in the coming months.

As if all that wasn’t enough, David is also manager of his father’s business, Carnmore Stone, in Newtownbutler.

Gemma O’Callaghan



Like all good entrepreneurs, Gemma O’Callaghan established Derrylin Optical after spotting a gap in the market, seizing the opportunity to bring her years of professional training and international experience home to her own community.

While working at Specsavers in Enniskillen after returning from Australia, Gemma noted the population of Derrylin was growing and recognised a need for an optician in the rural border area.

With an appreciation for the power of social media, and a love of making links with local families, Gemma has plenty of plans in the pipeline to grow and expand the business.

Ts & Cs: Please note one vote per IP address. Votes do not determine the overall winner of the award and are a means to raise awareness of your favourite businesses’ nomination. The winner of this category will be announced at the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards on Friday 13th October 2023.

