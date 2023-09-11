Voting for the Sustainability Strategy of the Year Award sponsored by Encirc is now open. Voting will close at 10am on Monday 18th September 2023. Find out more about this year’s finalists and cast your vote below!

AG Paving & Building Products



AG Building and Paving Products’ have made a significant financial investment to help their sustainability strategy flourish in recent years.

The creation of their wash plant has reduced their waste significantly as it offers them the ability to recycle waste material into product again. They have also invested in a carbon calculator and have seen a significant reduction in their carbon levels.

The company has a biodiversity programme and are part of the All Ireland Pollinator plan. They are also looking at expanding their electric vehicle fleet.

Saica Flex



Sustainability is at the heart of everything Saica Flex do. Based in the Killyhevlin Industrial Estate the company is a large local employer and offers sustainable packaging and labelling solutions for clients including Coca Cola.

The wider Saica Group are part of the Science Based Targets Initiative and are committed to reducing their carbon footprint and having zero net waste as a group.

The team have already taken innovative steps and made significant financial investments to help achieve their sustainability goals and feed into those of their clients too.

Cuilcagh Geopark



Part of the UNESCO Global Geoparks the Cuilcagh Geopark team are passionate about all things sustainability. Climate action is the mainstay of what they do and every step taken is done so to help preserve and protect the local area.

The Geopark also undertake education programmes to inform not only school children but businesses too on how they can be more environmentally aware and sustainable.

Mindful of their location they work closely with local tourism providers to help assist and develop their sustainable strategies too.

Future Renewables

Future Renewables was born in 2009 when sustainability wasn’t fashionable as it is now. Owner Neil Elliott’s spotted an opportunity to help others understand and keep their energy costs down.

The company’s goal is to help people understand how they can be more energy efficient and reduce their dependence on non-renewable sources be that in the home, farm or business settings.

Continually seeking new ideas to develop what they can do the company undergo training with manufacturers to bring the best solution to their end users.

Ts & Cs: Please note one vote per IP address. Votes do not determine the overall winner of the award and are a means to raise awareness of your favourite businesses’ nomination. The winner of this category will be announced at the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards on Friday 13th October 2023.

