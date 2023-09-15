Enniskillen police officers injured by firework

A POLICE officer was hospitalised after a lit firework was thrown in his face in Enniskillen last night, with another officer suffering a possible burst eardrum as a result of the incident.



As reported by the Fermanagh Herald yesterday, the problem of antisocial firework use by youths has been plaguing the county town in recent times, keeping residents up at night and frightening their pets.

There had even been reports of the fireworks being thrown at passing cars from the car park at the Railway Junction Retail Park, off the Holyhill Link Road, and police had issued an appeal to those involved in the firework use to stop, warning them of the dangers.

This afternoon, the PSNI revealed one if its officers had been injured while attempting to deal with the problem last night (Thursday).

“While responding to a report involving youths throwing fireworks in the Hollyhill Link Road area of the town on Thursday night, 14th September officers had reason to stop and search an individual,” said Chief Inspector Fallis.

“As they did so a firework was set alight in their direction. It ignited against one of the officers’ face causing concussion and damage to their ear.

“The other officer in attendance suffered a possible perforated eardrum and required hospital treatment. Damage was also caused to their vehicle.

“I want to stress that an assault of any kind on our officers while carrying out their duties is totally unacceptable.”

Chief Inspector Fallis added, “Over the last week, members of the community in Enniskillen have been affected by reckless anti-social behaviour in the same area, including fireworks being let off during night time hours.

“This type of activity needs to stop and people need to understand that fireworks are made from explosive material and, if misused, can cause serious and life-changing injuries.

“The law is also very clear regarding the use of fireworks – it is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use fireworks if you do not hold a valid licence to do so.

“If you are found breaking the law, you could be fined up to £5,000.

“Officers have responded to these continuing reports of anti-social behaviour in the town. To date we have issued Fixed Penalty Notices and several vehicles have also been seized.

“We will continue to take immediate action while anti-social and unlawful behaviour persists.”

