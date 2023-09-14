Fireworks keeping Enniskillen residents up at night

Young people are letting off fireworks late into the night on weekdays in Enniskillen.

YOUTHS are causing a noisy distraction in Enniskillen at the moment, letting off fireworks in the county town centre late into the night on weekdays.

The sound of bangers and rockets and is always a common feature in the run up to Halloween, however this year the problem is particularly disruptive.

The young people are gathering at the Railway Junction Retail Park in the town centre, where Curry’s and Lidl are based, and letting off the fireworks until long after midnight. Given the location, residents around a wide area of the town have been complaining about the noise, from the Tempo Road right across the Cole’s Hill. Those living in the area have complained about being kept up at night, with parents of children with sensory issues and pet owners find the noise particularly problematic. There are also reports of the fireworks being thrown at passing cars on the Irvinestown Road below the retail park.

Advertisement

Police today issued a statement on the antisocial problem, appealing to those letting off the fireworks to consider the consequences of their actions.

“Not only is this keeping local residents awake, especially young children and scaring pets but it is also a danger to the businesses close by,” said a Fermanagh PSNI spokesman.

“Police have been stopping and checking those in the area and will continue to do this but we would appeal for those responsible to stop. Fireworks aren’t toys and someone could get very badly hurt.”