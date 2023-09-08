Autumn’s magical time of the year

By Rebecca Gilroy

SEPTEMBER is upon us, Autumn a very magical time of year. We now begin to notice those large purple flowers, flowering all over the country, buddleja often spelt buddleia.

You may or may not be aware of this plants’ name or any facts about it, but I can guarantee you have seen them somewhere, whether along the road as you where out and about or back in the day when it was planted in your granny’s old fashioned cottage garden.

Buddleja davidii comes from the Scrophulariaceae family and has been cultivated into many different varieties since its first introduction to the UK in the early 1800’s. Buddleja davidii is most commonly known as the butterfly bush, it has obtained this name due to this plant being able to very easily attract butterflies, along with other pollinators including bees. The flower heads are full of nectar and are a magnet for insects.

