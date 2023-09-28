+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineAideen showcasing love for drama

Aideen showcasing love for drama

Posted: 12:30 pm September 28, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

ONE of Fermanagh’s leading drama professionals has set up her own theatre group to help young people in the county ‘showcase’ their creative talents.

From an early age, Aideen McNamara has had a passion for singing and performing, starring and playing lead roles as part of the Enniskillen Light Operatics Society Musical Theatre group.

While studying Popular Music, Drama and Theatre Studies at the University of Chester, the Enniskillen woman decided she wanted to share her passion with other young people.

“I loved how acting, singing and dancing made me feel. It built my confidence and helped me release in fun creative fun way,” said the Enniskillen woman.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

