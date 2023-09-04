Voting for the Best Start Up Business Award sponsored by Greentown Environmental is now open. Voting will close at 10am on Monday 11th September 2023. Find out more about this year’s finalists and cast your vote below!

GFL Design Ltd



Offering a wide range of engineering services, GFL Design Ltd has been growing from strength to strength since it began operating full time in 2022.

Gareth Liggett’s company prides itself on offering engineering advice and design services to the Fermanagh community, working on projects which enhance the economy and attractiveness of the area.

Having already amassed an impressive portfolio of local projects as well as national projects, and with plans to hire another engineer, the future certainly appears bright for GFL Design.

Klassy Kids Occasionwear



Opened by local mum Emma Carters in November 2022, Klassy Kids boutique in Enniskillen specialises in occasionwear for Christenings, Holy Communions, weddings and other special occasions.

Emma created the business after spotting a gap in the local market while on maternity leave. Utilising the power of social media, she has been continuing to grow both her customer and supplier base over the past year, establishing Klassy Kids as the ‘go-to’ outlet for occasionwear for children and babies.

My Shoo



With a base at Paget Lane in Enniskillen, as well an online outlet, MyShoo footwear and accessories was established by Lisa McElroy in 2022 and sells everything from shoes to accessories to handbags and insoles.

Aimed at customers age 35 and over, the boutique has established strong sales in just eight months of trading. Not content to rest on her laurels, Lisa also has plans to sell on Amazon and TikTok, as targeting the southern Ireland market.

Glenwinny/The Dog & Duck Inn



The Dog & Duck Inn is the only country pub in the North with its very own on-site whiskey distillery, Glenwinny.

Following an extensive two-year restoration of the existing pub, the Dog & Duck opened its doors in June 2022, with the distillery following in July this year.

Both have been proving a huge hit with locals and visitors alike, exceeding the expectations of owners John and Margaret, who now plan to continue to grow and develop this unique business.

Ev Chargers Ireland



With the growth of the electric vehicle market only set to increase in the years ahead, EvChargers Ireland is leading the way in supplying and installing charging systems throughout Ireland. Set up in February 2022 by Ryan and Charlene McGrath, the business helps customers save money while also cutting carbon emissions.

With big plans for the future, EvChargers Ireland is an innovative local company that aims to help businesses and home owners keep up with the electric vehicle journey, which is only just beginning.

Derrylin Optical



Opened in September 2021, Derrylin Optical provides its patients with a full range of optometric services, with its highly experienced professionals utilising the latest technology in their testing rooms.

A strong supporter of the local community, contributing to various local events and fundraisers in the area, Derrylin Optical has established a strong patient base over the past two years. With its bookings and turnover continuing to increase steadily, the growth of the business shows no signs of slowing.

Ts & Cs: Please note one vote per IP address. Votes do not determine the overall winner of the award and are a means to raise awareness of your favourite businesses’ nomination. The winner of this category will be announced at the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards on Friday 13th October 2023.

