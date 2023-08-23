Social media star Abigail sharing creative advice

WITH over 26,600 followers on Instagram and 58,000 on TikTok, Abigail Parkinson is one of the leading social media influencers in the North.

The beauty from Kesh, who was a former Miss Northern Ireland contestant, was a recent participant at the ‘Art of Content Creation’ event which was held at Victoria Square in Belfast.

“I was delighted and honoured to be part of the panel. It was such a fun evening and it was great to be asked so many questions by everyone that attended,” said Abigail after the event.

