HomeHeadlineMeditations and heart health

Meditations and heart health

Posted: 8:54 am August 23, 2023

At a recent Society of Cardiology Prevention Symposium researchers and doctors discussed yoga and meditation as activities to promote mental and physical health and well-being. SCCT Prevention Symposium.

Why? As stress coping mechanisms. It stands to sense that if the body and mind is under stress that our health is affected.

And the benefits of yoga and meditation were outlined.

The activation of the parasympathetic nervous system;

Physiological changes to the nervous system;

Sense of well-being and the relaxation response.

The parasympathetic nervous system is a network of nerves that relax the body after stress. Chronic stress is characterised by staying in a non-relaxed state or feeling constantly anxious or worried.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

