+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineUPDATE: Two die in Clones crash

UPDATE: Two die in Clones crash

Posted: 10:07 pm July 31, 2023

It is understood two people have sadly died in the serious accident outside Clones this evening.

Three more people have been taken to hospital, two of whom are believed to be in a critical condition, according to the Irish Mirror.

The two vehicle collision happened on the N54 between Legnakelly Cross and Smithboro shortly before 7pm.

Advertisement

Emergency services attended the scene and diversions remain in place.

Related posts:

Serious accident outside Clones Family of Sligo crash victim ‘shattered’ by loss Dáire Maguire laid to rest in Newtownbutler

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:07 pm July 31, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA