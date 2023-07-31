UPDATE: Two die in Clones crash

It is understood two people have sadly died in the serious accident outside Clones this evening.
Three more people have been taken to hospital, two of whom are believed to be in a critical condition, according to the Irish Mirror.
The two vehicle collision happened on the N54 between Legnakelly Cross and Smithboro shortly before 7pm.
Advertisement
Emergency services attended the scene and diversions remain in place.
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 10:07 pm July 31, 2023