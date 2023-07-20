New Enniskillen McDonald’s gets Council’s green light

The TP Topping site on Dublin Road which could be the new home for fast-food chain giants, McDonald’s. The new premises will allow the restaurant to include a drive-in facility.

THE former TP Topping car dealership in Enniskillen is to be the new home for fast food giants, McDonald’s.

A Council Planning Committee meeting last week recommended that plans by McDonald’s to move into the building and convert it into a restaurant and drive-through. A further meeting last Wednesday saw the proposal being given the official green light.

Work is expected to start on the TP Topping site later this year with customers being served their orders come the expected opening in September 2024.

The current McDonald’s store at Cathcart Square will continue to do business before staff move to the new premises down the road.

Aisling Lawless, Senior Estates Surveyor at McDonald’s said: “We are thrilled that our proposals for a new McDonald’s restaurant in Enniskillen have been recommended for approval.

“We’ve long held aspirations for the site, and we are confident that the new restaurant will be a welcome addition to the town. We are passionate about creating a modern and inviting space for our customer to enjoy their meals, and we look forward to bringing both existing and new staff to the new restaurant.

“Fermanagh remains a key area for our growth ambitions, and we are committed to investing in Northern Ireland. By focusing on securing this site, we aim to keep trips within the town centre and ensure that our investment remains within the community.

“We hope that councillors uphold the recommendation and consent our application.”

The proposed development entails a modern freestanding single-story McDonald’s restaurant with drive-thru, car parking, landscaping and associated works, including customer order displays.

A capacity for 76 diners will be in place as well as 35 car parking spaces will be provided (including two accessible) and six dedicated cycle spaces.

The new restaurant would support around 120 full-and part-time jobs, including 68 staff members currently employed at the Cathcart Square facility.

The proposals will also see significant inward investment of around £4million into the local area.