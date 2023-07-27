Lisbellaw Under 11 girls secure historic Foyle Cup

It was a week to remember for Lisbellaw Under 11 girls at their first-ever Foyle Cup. The talented squad conceded only two goals in seven games as they won the cup, beating Ballynahinch Olympic 1-0 in the final.

There were 24 teams entered at this age group, and the girls were drawn in a very tough group against much more experienced opposition who had been playing league football in their respective leagues in South Belfast and Derry all season.

However, the young ‘Law ladies stepped up to the challenge winning all four group games, scoring 17 goals and conceding just two to top the group.

This earned the girls a quarter-final tie against Hillsborough Girls where they again dominated, winning 6-0 before beating Top of the Hill Celtic 5-0 in the semi-final.

The final with Ballynahinch Olympic was a very tense affair, with the travelling support from Lisbellaw cheering the girls on from the sidelines.

In a very tight match, it took a long-range effort from Daisy Coalter to break the deadlock and the girls dug in to close out for the win.

It was the club’s first triumph at the prestigious Foyle Cup, and the history-making girls were a great advertisement for girls’ football and for football in Co. Fermanagh.

Lisbellaw Under 11 squad; Amber Millar, Ava Crozier, Amelia Davis, Isla Bryans, Rua Breen, Daisy Coalter, Hannah Magee, Amy Beggan, Beth Johnston, Laynah Davis, Charlie Beacom and Ella McGuckin. Coaches: Mark Johnston, Ian Davis and Helen Davis.