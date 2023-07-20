Actor John set to star in sold-out Belfast play

AN Enniskillen man is set to play the lead role in a musical play which is expected to sell out the Belvoir Studio Theatre in Belfast over the next four nights.

Aspiring and talented actor, John Cathcart, has been selected to depict the role of John Kelly in ‘The Beautiful Game’, a play which is based on the book and lyrics by the world renowned comedian Ben Elton.

The music for the drama performance, which is scheduled to run tonight (Wednesday), Thursday, Friday and Saturday, has been created by Andrew Lloyd Webber, who created the Phantom of the Opera.

The world renowned English composer and impresario’s most famous songs, lyrics and music, including ‘Our Kind of Love’ and ‘The Heart Is Slow to Learn’, are all set to play a special role in the Belfast performance.

