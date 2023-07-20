+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineActor John set to star in sold-out Belfast play
TALENTED ARTIST... John Cathcart is appearing as a lead role in a Belfast play.

Actor John set to star in sold-out Belfast play

Posted: 3:30 pm July 20, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

AN Enniskillen man is set to play the lead role in a musical play which is expected to sell out the Belvoir Studio Theatre in Belfast over the next four nights.

Aspiring and talented actor, John Cathcart, has been selected to depict the role of John Kelly in ‘The Beautiful Game’, a play which is based on the book and lyrics by the world renowned comedian Ben Elton.

The music for the drama performance, which is scheduled to run tonight (Wednesday), Thursday, Friday and Saturday, has been created by Andrew Lloyd Webber, who created the Phantom of the Opera.

The world renowned English composer and impresario’s most famous songs, lyrics and music, including ‘Our Kind of Love’ and ‘The Heart Is Slow to Learn’, are all set to play a special role in the Belfast performance.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

