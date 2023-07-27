Abigail is set to feature in ‘Hope Street’

Abigail Parkinson is set to appear in 'Hope Street'.

FILMING has concluded for the latest series of BBC drama series ‘Hope Street’ and one of it’s new stars ‘cannot wait’ for the investigative crime programme to hit the TV screens.

Kesh’s Abigail Parkinson, who is one of the North’s leading ‘social media influencers’, is set to play the role of Maura Hughes in the latest series of ‘Hope Street’, which will be aired on BBC One in October.

The aspiring comedian is the latest Fermanagh talent to play a part in the Port Devine based programme, with Enniskillen’s Ciarán McMenamin playing the lead role, Inspector Finn O’Hare.

