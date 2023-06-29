Guitarist Lee is ready for the ‘Hooley on the Pitch’

Lee Jones is a guitarist with the Tumbling Paddies who are set to perform at the opening night of the ‘Hooley on the Pitch’ festival at the Derrygonnelly Harps GFC grounds on Friday.

He also plays Gaelic football for the Harps.

What is your greatest strength?

Never giving up.

What is your greatest weakness?

Time keeping.

How would you like to be remembered?

As someone who got far and worked hard to get there.

What was your most embarrassing moment?

Too many to mention!

How do you like to relax?

There is no time to relax between rehearsals, gigs, farming and football!!

What is your biggest regret?

Not going away for a summer.

