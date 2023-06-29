+44 (0)28 6632 2066
LOCAL TALENT... Dinie Leonard is set to be honoured at the Ulster Fleadh.

Celebration planned for trad legend Dinie

Posted: 3:28 pm June 29, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE achievements of one of Fermanagh’s most well known traditional musicians are set to be honoured at a special celebration at the upcoming Ulster Fleadh.

On Thursday, 20 July, at the Dromore Sports Complex, some of the top Irish trad musicians and talents from across the North will take part in a celebration night for the hugely popular Dinie Leonard.

The accomplished fiddle player is recognised throughout the Comhaltas groups on both sides of the border for his outstanding commitment to Irish traditional music.

Sinn Féin MLA, Áine Murphy, congratulated the highly regarded tutor on his achievements and recognition.

“Dinie Leonard has made an immeasurable contribution to Comhaltas, not only in Fermanagh, but further afield for decades,” said the Stormont representative.

Sinn Féin MLA, Áine Murphy, congratulated the highly regarded tutor on his achievements and recognition.

"Dinie Leonard has made an immeasurable contribution to Comhaltas, not only in Fermanagh, but further afield for decades," said the Stormont representative.

