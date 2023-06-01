Abigail set to star in TV comedy show

AMBASSADOR... Abigail Parkinson on one of her promotional shoots for UK beauty brand Zena Skin.

A KESH social media influencer and model recently filmed a segment for ‘Big Comic Energy’, a new comedy programme which is set to be screened on BBC Two next month.

Since her appearance on Miss Northern Ireland in 2021, Abigail Parkinson has risen to fame on social media, over 13,000 followers on Instagram and 56,000 on TikTok.

After spotting her online, the BBC reached out to the Zena Skin ambassador to see if she’d be interested in taking part in the live show at The Black Box Theatre in Belfast.

“I was terrified as it was a daunting task to do standup comedy in front of acclaimed comedians and a public audience,” Abigail told the Herald.

“My heart wanted to say no as I was so scared, but my business brain said I had to. Some other incredible TikTok stars were my co-stars and I knew that I couldn’t turn down this opportunity.”

Given her modelling career, the social media star is certainly well used to being in front of the camera, but taking to the stage to tell jokes, was something that she never imagined doing.

“My personality is witty and I enjoy making people laugh off the cuff, but I have never thought of standing on stage with a script that I have written,” explained the local beauty.

“I don’t tell jokes, it is more than I self-deprecate and make fun of different things that happen to me and I think that does well online as it is very relatable, as we all are going through very similar things.

“I’ve definitely accidentally fallen into comedy online as I’ve just shown more of who I am and my personality, without trying to be ‘Instagram perfect’,” added Abigail.

