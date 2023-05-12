Fleadh launched in style in Roslea

ALL THE FUN OF THE FLEADH... A large crowd turned out for the launch of the Fermanagh Fleadh, which will be held in Roslea next month.

A LARGE crowd recently turned out at McCague’s Lounge in Roslea for the official launch of the Fermanagh Fleadh.

Following on from the hugely successful event last year, the Roslea Comhaltas is again set to host the county Fleadh, which is scheduled to run for four days, from June 8 to June 11.

Fiona Crudden, the chairwoman of the Fermanagh Fleadh organising committee, addressed the sizable crowd in McCague’s, before the reigning Ulster and All-Ireland champions took to the stage to showcase their talents to the many Irish trad fans.

Two of Fermanagh’s most talented Irish traditional talents, fiddle player Dinny Leonard and renowned singer Tommy McDermott, were both in attendance at the launch and they treated the attendees to a special collaboration.

A spokesperson for the Roslea Comhaltas committee said that they’re looking forward to hosting the upcoming music and talent extravaganza next month.

“Members of several branches throughout the county came together for tunes and songs,” they said proudly, “this was the perfect warm up for what is to come at Fermanagh Fleadh 2023 which will be hosted by the Roslea branch.”

The 2023 Fermanagh Fleadh is set to kick off on Thursday, June 8, with a special performance by Glenfarne ceili band, Cera Moyle, at the Roslea Community Centre at 9am.

Then, on Friday, June 9, a large crowd is expected to attend a collaboration concert which will see the likes of Garadice, Eleanor Shanley and some of the top traditional talents perform together at the Community Centre at a top class concert.

And the main focus of the Fleadh, the competitions and contests, will take place over two days, on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11.

They will take place in St Tierney’s Primary School in Roslea.

Elsewhere, a range of different events are going to take place across the weekend.

Cavan talent Martin Donohoe will lead a youth session in McCague’s Lounge in Roslea, as well as Fleadh mass in St Tierney’s Church and a singing session in Derrygannon Hall.

The Fermanagh Fleadh will then conclude in style on Sunday, June 11, with a cultural community parade, consisting of all local groups and organisations, set to take part to showcase what the village and community has to offer.