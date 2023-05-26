Emma releases ‘Mental Wealth’ book

A FERMANAGH mental health champion is hoping that her newly published book will support the local community to ‘maintain optimum mental wealth and wellbeing’.

Emma Weaver, founder of an organisation which helps local business try to achieve a better mental health and wellbeing in the workplace, has recently released her self penned book ‘Mental Wealth’.

She’s hoping that the Fermanagh community will benefit from her book.

“It has some of my knowledge and wisdom and ideas around mental wealth and why it is so important to look after your mental health all of the time,” the TEDx speaker told the Herald.

“We all experience challenges in our lives and the mental wealth that we create and the tools that we have developed can all support us in these times to reduce the impact.”

The author, who has earned a reputation for her motivational and inspirational TEDx talks, feels it is important that all local business and community groups look after their employees mental health.

“The hope is that this book reaches many and can support those with achieving and maintaining optimum mental wealth and wellbeing,” explains Emma.

“I often liken it to a bank vault. When you are consistently working on your wellbeing you are depositing these into the vault, storing the strategies, tools and building resilience.

“Then when you need to dig deeper, if life gets challenging, you withdraw from the vault and this reduces the impact and allows you to recover in a more positive way,” she added.

A number of mental health experts have added exerts into the book, including Geraldine McGrath, who recently linked up with the TEDx speaker.

She’s pleased that so many people were willing to support her latest work, ‘Mental Wealth’.

“It was important to share this book with others who have added chapters based on their expertise, experiences and knowledge around mental health and wellbeing,” added the Enniskillen woman.

