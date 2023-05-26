Becky releases new track for Sea Sessions

CONFIRMED… Becky Hill has released a new single, ‘Side Effects’, ahead of the Bundoran Sea Sessions, which is scheduled to take place next month.

JUST four weeks out from the Bundoran Sea Sessions, the headline act, Becky Hill, has released her first solo single in more than a year, to the delight of her adoring fans.

The 29-year-old English singer, who is a multiple Brit Award winner, is one of the most popular music acts of the generation, with a following of over 395,000 people on Instagram.

On Friday, Becky Hill released ‘Side Effects’ and the song has been a popular number with music fans across the country, and she’ll likely perform the track at the Bundoran Sea Sessions on June 17.

The music extravaganza is set to run for three days next month, from June 16 to June 18, and a large crowd of music fans from Fermanagh will likely travel down in their droves to the seaside town.

While Becky Hill is the main act, a number of other top stars have been confirmed on the setlist for the annual entertainment festival.

English rock band, Kasabian, is scheduled to kick off the event on Friday, June 16. Other confirmed acts include Dublin band, The Coronas, and the talented singer, Cian Ducrot.

The director of the Sea Sessions, Ray O’Donoghye, said excitement is building in Bundoran ahead of the music extravaganza.

”We’re loving the diversity of the lineup this year. We’ve got everything from mega stars Kasabian to Becky Hill,” he said.

“We’re delighted to have booked Groove Armada and with the likes of Irish acts The Coronas, Inhaler, Moncrieff and DJ’s Ben Hemsley, Obskür and Hannah Laing we think there’s something there for everyone.

“We’ve sold out every year for the last 10 years and we expect this year to be no different,” added the event director.