McHugh ready for new tour

LISA McHugh admits it is ‘exciting and nerve-racking’ as she prepares for her first major tour of the country this month.

During April, the Scottish singing sensation, who currently lives in Enniskillen, is set for a seven show series, kicking off at the Market Place Theatre in Armagh next Wednesday.

It’s the first time that the Country music star will have performed to live audiences on a tour since 2019, and she’s looking forward to getting back out on the road.

“Preparations are definitely well underway at the minute,” McHugh explained to David James on Highland Radio, “It’s the first show in so long and I was a bit nervous about putting it on sale. It’s really exciting.”

