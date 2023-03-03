+44 (0)28 6632 2066
CORRIGAN

Posted: 7:52 pm March 3, 2023

CORRIGAN – The death has occured of Mena Corrigan (née Keaney), Rossdoney, Belanaleck, Enniskillen Co. Fermanagh. Beloved wife of the late Richard; daughter of the late Eugene and Bridget Keaney, Greaghport, Belcoo.

Remains reposing at the family home until removal on Monday at 10.15 am for Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Arney at 11 am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Sadly missed and forever loved by daughter Marie; son Cathal and daughter Aine; grandchildren Pauric, Kyra, Aidan, Aoife, Anna and Eimear, brothers, sisters, family circle and friends.

