Traditional legend Gabie is set for debut album launch
BIG DAY... Gabriel McArdle, one of Ireland's leading Irish traditional musicians and singers, is set to release hiz album 'The Fermanagh Blackbird' on Saturday.

Traditional legend Gabie is set for debut album launch

Posted: 9:30 am February 24, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

ONE of Ireland’s best known traditional singers Gabriel McArdle is hoping that listeners will ‘find enjoyment’ from his new album, which he is set to release at the much anticipated Belfast TradFest Winter Weekend festival on Saturday.

Aged 74, the Kinawley balladeer is known throughout the country for his vast ‘repertoire of songs’ and ‘formidable reputation’.

At Royal Avenue in Belfast, on Saturday at 2pm, Gabie is set to release his first solo recorded album, ‘The Fermanagh Blackbird’.

