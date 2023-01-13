+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McGOVERN, Frank

Posted: 8:18 pm January 13, 2023

McGOVERN, Frank – Enniskillen, (retired Pharmacist), 12th January 2023, peacefully. Loving husband of Imelda (née Gannon); dear father of Susan (Henshall), Mary (Rafferty), Brian, Frances (McGovern) and Donal.

Remains reposing at his home, 137 Sligo Road, Enniskillen, BT74-7JY on Saturday from 2 pm to 10 pm. Removal on Sunday morning at 11.15 am to arrive for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Teemore, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons, grandchildren, great grandchild; sister-in-law Marian Gannon, sons-in law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

Family flowers only, please.

