Gerry’s tales features in GAA Grassroots book!

A LOCAL journalist has shared his favourites memories of GAA activities in Fermanagh and Donegal in a recently published book.

‘Grassroots: The Second Half’ is a collection of memories over 150 years by renowned author PJ Cunningham.

Belleek journalist, poet and author, Gerry McLaughlin, includes extracts of one of his poems, ‘When a bit of Karma is an ojus thing’, in the book.

The author was delighted with the release of his latest work.

“The GAA and I were astounded by the response to the first edition of [GAA Grassroots],” said Mr Cunningham.

