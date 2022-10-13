+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineGerry’s tales features in GAA Grassroots book!

Gerry’s tales features in GAA Grassroots book!

Posted: 6:01 pm October 13, 2022
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

A LOCAL journalist has shared his favourites memories of GAA activities in Fermanagh and Donegal in a recently published book.

‘Grassroots: The Second Half’ is a collection of memories over 150 years by renowned author PJ Cunningham.

Belleek journalist, poet and author, Gerry McLaughlin, includes extracts of one of his poems, ‘When a bit of Karma is an ojus thing’, in the book.

The author was delighted with the release of his latest work.

“The GAA and I were astounded by the response to the first edition of [GAA Grassroots],” said Mr Cunningham.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Under the bridge – Enniskillen set for yet more art Boho’s Maria releases debut Spotify single! ‘Real progress’ towards reopening of SWAH neonatal unit
Posted: 6:01 pm October 13, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA